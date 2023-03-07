UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $474.42. 894,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $442.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

