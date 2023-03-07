UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $448.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

