University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. Takes $960,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,557. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

