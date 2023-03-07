USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,398 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 267,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

