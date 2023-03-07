USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after buying an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 310,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

