USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,469. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

