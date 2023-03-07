USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

