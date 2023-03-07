USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,247,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

