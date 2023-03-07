USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.19. 513,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

