USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. 364,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,261. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63.

