USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for 2.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 3.15% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

DEED traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

