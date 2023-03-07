USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 259,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,590. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

