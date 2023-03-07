USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. 2,530,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,104. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $109.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

