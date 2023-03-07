USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 216,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 57,416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MGC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,233. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

