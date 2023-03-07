Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,069,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,827,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

