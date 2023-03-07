Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 769,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,163. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.