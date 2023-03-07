Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.
In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,549 shares of company stock worth $346,404. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
