Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,549 shares of company stock worth $346,404. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.