Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 201,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.