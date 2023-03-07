Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $137,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,329. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.