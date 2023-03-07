Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,890,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,191,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of Oracle worth $8,298,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FMR LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after buying an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,899,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

ORCL traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. 1,611,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

