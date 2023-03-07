Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.75% of International Business Machines worth $9,395,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. 769,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,163. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

