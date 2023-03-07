Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $10,997,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.