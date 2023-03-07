Vanguard Group Inc. Has $15.11 Billion Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $15,110,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,923 shares of company stock worth $2,249,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

