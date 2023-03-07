Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,589,952 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $8,943,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,900. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

