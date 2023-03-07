Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 2,104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 95,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,839. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a market capitalization of $238.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

