Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 666,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

