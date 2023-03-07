Velas Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $55.85 million and approximately $695,140.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00072420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052933 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000971 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,422,321,876 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

