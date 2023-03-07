Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $5.03 or 0.00022478 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and $1.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,740,630 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

