VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $60.22

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $406,520.39 and approximately $60.22 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

