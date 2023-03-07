Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Shares Down 2%

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.84 and last traded at C$4.95. Approximately 91,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.95.
Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare
In other news, Director Casey Hoyt sold 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$104,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,151,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,402,143.41.
About Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.
Featured Stories
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.