Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Short Interest Down 7.1% in February

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 34,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 201,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 240,191 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinco Ventures Stock Down 3.9 %

Vinco Ventures stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

