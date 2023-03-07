VirtualMeta Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $17,236.83 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00264 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,113.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

