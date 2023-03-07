Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

