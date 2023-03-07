Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NCV opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
