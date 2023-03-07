Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 746,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

