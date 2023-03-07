Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. Sells 39,724 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,195. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after acquiring an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.