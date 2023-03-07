Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.37 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.48 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00015214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00038565 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00021594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00220007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,120.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

