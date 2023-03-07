Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 390,595 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Walmart worth $736,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,332,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 273,332,105 shares in the company, valued at $40,669,083,902.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. 1,897,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,761. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $376.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

