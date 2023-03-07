Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $49.77 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00072692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,243,737 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

