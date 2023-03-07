WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $63.79 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. WazirX has a market cap of $63.79 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

