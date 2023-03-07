WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEED stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 22,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

