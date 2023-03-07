WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WEED Price Performance
Shares of WEED stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 22,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
WEED Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEED (BUDZ)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.