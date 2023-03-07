Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $230.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 231,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 90,563 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 272,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

