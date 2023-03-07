WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.47 and last traded at $49.53. 24,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 31,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $572.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

