WOW-token Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $293.83 million and $0.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02938258 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

