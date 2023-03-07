Wrapped BNB Price Tops $287.41 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $287.41 or 0.01300474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $85.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,843,403 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

