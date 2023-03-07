Wrapped Everscale Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $379,755.73 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $174.39 million and approximately $379,755.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,297,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,457,847 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,223,275 with 1,737,383,720 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09351882 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $233,256.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

