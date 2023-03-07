Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and approximately $871,098.96 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06732697 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $397,998.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

