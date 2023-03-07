WW International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 20,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,133% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,665 call options.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
