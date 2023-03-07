Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

