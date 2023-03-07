XRP 1-Day Volume Hits $1.37 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $19.27 billion and $1.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,113,908 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,912,949 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
