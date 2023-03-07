Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 342,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks
Zymeworks Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE ZYME opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.